ICC charges eight in Abu Dhabi T10 match-fixing probe

ABU DHABI: Eight cricket players and officials have been charged with breaching anti-corruption rules in an investigation into match fixing in the Abu Dhabi T10 event, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

"The ICC, on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), has charged eight players and officials for breaching different counts of the ECB anti-corruption code for participants for the T10 League," cricket´s governing body said in a statement.

"The charges relate to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and attempts to corrupt matches in that tournament -- these attempts were disrupted," it added.

Among those charged were Bangladesh player Nasir Hossain and team co-owners Krishnan Kumar Chaudhary and Parag Sanghvi.

The multiple charges against the group include match fixing, offering sums of money to players to engage in corruption and failing to cooperate with the ICC investigation.

Six of those charged, including Chaudhary and Sanghvi, have been provisionally suspended for their alleged conduct and have two weeks to respond.