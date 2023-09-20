Quaid Trophy: Lahore Blues trounce FATA by 9 wickets

LAHORE: Lahore Blues defeated FATA by 9 wickets in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match on Tuesday.

On the fourth and final day of the match, played in Abbottabad, FATA started their second innings on 127 runs with 4 wickets down and the whole team was bowled out for 214 runs. Salman Khan scored 71 runs with eight fours and two sixes. Khushdil Shah played an aggressive innings of 73 runs off 99 balls, which included 13 fours. Ali Shafiq took 5 wickets by giving 34 runs. Lahore Blues were given a target of 41 runs win which they achieved for the loss of one wicket.

The match between Rawalpindi and Lahore Region Whites at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, was drawn. Due to rain, the last day's play was not possible. At the end of the third day, Rawalpindi had scored 232 runs for the loss of one wicket. Abdul Faseeh was not out on 113 and Ashfaq Ahmed on 51 runs.

The match between Karachi Whites and Faisalabad Region at the Pindi Cricket Stadium also ended without a result. On the last day of the match, Faisalabad started their first innings at 63 runs for 6 wickets and were bowled out for 122 runs. Ghulam Mudassar took 5 wickets by giving 35 runs. After follow on, Faisalabad scored 103 runs for the loss of one wicket in the second innings. Ali Shan was not out on 46 runs.

The match between Peshawar Region and Multan Region at Shoaib Akhtar Stadium Pindi also ended in a draw. On the last day of the match, Multan Region scored 286 runs for 7 wickets in response to Peshawar Region's 263 runs. Shiroon Siraj scored 70 runs with six fours and three sixes and Zain Abbas scored 62 runs with ten fours and one six. Abbas Afridi took 4 wickets by giving 84 runs.