‘Contract killer’ held in couple murder case

Police arrested on Tuesday a suspected contract killer who was hired through social media to murder a couple. Mishal Khan, 40, and his wife Kiran Bibi, 35, were shot dead inside their house in Korangi’s Bilal Colony on September 14. The suspect was identified as Deedar Gul. Police also seized the weapon used in the double murder from his possession.

According to police, the suspect during the initial interrogation revealed that he was hired through social media by the deceased woman’s brother Rehman. Gul worked in Saudia Arabia and he arrived in Karachi only to commit the murders. He was paid Rs1.2 million for the crime.

The victims hailed from Peshawar and had been living in the area for the past eight years. They left behind four children. Police said that efforts were being made to apprehend Rehman and another suspect, Shahzaib, who provided weapon to the killer.

Two Afghan men killed

Two Afghan men were shot dead in North Nazimabad on Tuesday, in an incident that occurred near the Pakistan Shipowners Government College.

The shooting incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Sharae Noor Jahan police station. Unknown suspects opened fire, killing both the men while they were riding a motorcycle. Upon hearing gunshots, residents rushed out of their homes and alerted the police. The victims were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The victims, identified as Ehsanullah, son of Shahid, and Nasrullah, son of Hayatullah, were estimated to be between 22 and 25 years old. Both were residents of the Ittehad Town. The police were initially unable to ascertain the identities of the deceased individuals. Both victims had been shot and killed, and only the motorcycle they had been riding was present at the scene.

Residents reported hearing seven to eight gunshots in the area. Despite obtaining CCTV footage, investigators were yet identify the shooter. The footage revealed three individuals -- two victims on one motorcycle and another on a separate motorcycle. The third individual, who was accompanying the victims on a separate motorcycle, disappeared from the scene along with the motorcycle.