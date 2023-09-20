No level playing field in Sindh for general elections: Sattar

Dr Farooq Sattar on Tuesday claimed that there is no level playing field in Sindh for the upcoming general elections, while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has informed the relevant constitutional institutions about the issue.

Speaking to media representatives outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) office in Islamabad, the MQM-P’s senior deputy convener said their five-member delegation held separate meetings with the chief election commissioner and the ECP secretary, informing them that not all parties in the province have equal opportunities for the polls.

Sattar also mentioned that concerns about constituency delimitations still persist, and in order to reduce uncertainty about holding the general elections, the media also needs to play a role alongside political parties.

He said the ECP’s preparations indicate that elections are likely to be held in the country soon. He pointed out that the powers of the local bodies in Sindh lie with the chief minister and the CM House.

“In Sindh a series of mismanagement, favouritism and corruption has been continuing for over 15 years, and if the caretaker CM continues to govern in the same way, he won’t realise when impartiality turns into partiality.”

Workers meeting

A statement quoted MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal as saying that for the past 15 years the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has held Sindh hostage. “Now we must step out of our homes because silence in the face of injustice is equivalent to supporting the oppressor and making them stronger.”

Addressing a general workers meeting in Orangi Town, Kamal said the MQM-P would not let the PPP’s biased rulers sit comfortably in Sindh. Regarding the Jamaat-e-Islami, he said there is no bigger hypocritical group than them, who had been working as a team with the PPP until the PPP betrayed the JI.

Former federal IT minister Syed Aminul Haque said on the occasion that remaining within the framework of the constitution and the law, the MQM-P would secure the rights of its future generations.

They party will sweep to victory in the upcoming polls and regain all the seats that were snatched from it in the 2018 elections, he added.