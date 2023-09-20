The unexpected and sudden hike in fuel prices has caused a deep sense of frustration among the general public. It was hoped that the caretaker government would try to moderate inflation, not push prices up to new heights, further burdening a people already struggling to survive. It seems that the government is blindly following the dictates of the IMF without caring for how they are impacting ordinary people.

We need to diagnose the ills and flaws that have plagued our economy and take corrective measures to improve the standard of living. In case we fail to bring economic turnaround during the incumbent transitional set-up, the country may prove another Sri Lanka, which can hardly be recovered in the subsequent days.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob