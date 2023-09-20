No more theft

This refers to the letter ‘Power theft’ (September 19, 2023) by Shahzad Panhwar. Thousands of articles and letters have been published regarding the electricity theft problem over the years. And yet, the problem only seems to get worse as time goes on.

If the authorities do not put their foot down at some point and eradicate this problem it will become too big for the country to handle.

Waseem Lal

Karachi