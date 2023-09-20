No more theft

This refers to the letter ‘Power theft’ (September 19, 2023) by Shahzad Panhwar. Thousands of articles and letters have been published regarding the electricity theft problem over the years. And yet, the problem only seems to get worse as time goes on.
If the authorities do not put their foot down at some point and eradicate this problem it will become too big for the country to handle.
Waseem Lal
Karachi
Winter is usually a tremendous challenge for the lower-income group in our country. Despite having our own natural gas...
This letter refers to the news report ‘NAB to devise strategy after SC issues detailed verdict’ . The Supreme...
The rising prices of food are leading to a food insecurity crisis in Pakistan. This problem disproportionately impacts...
Women in Pakistan face multifaceted discrimination and inequality in socioeconomic and political spheres. There are...
The unexpected and sudden hike in fuel prices has caused a deep sense of frustration among the general public. It was...
The bold steps taken by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the new chief justice of Pakistan, augur well for a country that has...