Live hearing

The live telecast of the open full court hearing regarding the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 felt like a breath of fresh air. One can directly observe how the court proceedings are carried out. Another benefit is that we are spared the agony of having to watch long press conferences of political leaders who have made our lives miserable over the last many years.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
Winter is usually a tremendous challenge for the lower-income group in our country. Despite having our own natural gas...
This letter refers to the news report ‘NAB to devise strategy after SC issues detailed verdict’ . The Supreme...
The rising prices of food are leading to a food insecurity crisis in Pakistan. This problem disproportionately impacts...
Women in Pakistan face multifaceted discrimination and inequality in socioeconomic and political spheres. There are...
The unexpected and sudden hike in fuel prices has caused a deep sense of frustration among the general public. It was...
This refers to the letter ‘Power theft’ by Shahzad Panhwar. Thousands of articles and letters have been published...