Wednesday September 20, 2023
Live hearing

The live telecast of the open full court hearing regarding the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 felt like a breath of fresh air. One can directly observe how the court proceedings are carried out. Another benefit is that we are spared the agony of having to watch long press conferences of political leaders who have made our lives miserable over the last many years.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi