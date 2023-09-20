Cop kidnapped from Islamabad found dead in Charsadda

ISLAMABAD: A police official posted at Industrial Area Police Station, was kidnapped in uniform from Islamabad and taken to Charsadda where he was found dead, the police said Tuesday.

Malik Mukhtar Ahmad was kidnapped in his own car on Saturday and taken to Charsadda. His body was found from a white car near near a graveyard in the jurisdiction of Pashtkhara police station in Charsadda, police said and added that the DSP (Pashtkhara), Sher Afzal Khan, informed the Islamabad police about the incident.

The Khyber Pakhtukhwa police claimed that the body was handed over to Pashtkhara police after searching the car, adding that the police recovered intoxicating pills and collected evidence to initiate further investigation.

The Islamabad police sources, quoting a witness, said the nobody was seen with the deceased cop when he went to the petrol pump near Mandi Morr for refilling his car.

Islamabad police said, when contacted, that they are waiting for the preliminary investigation report from the Pashtkhara police to exactly know the exact cause of his death.

“The aspect of committing suicide would be the last suspicion of death as why he chose the far-flung area for committing suicide,” the officer averred, however, said that the Islamabad police would cover each and every aspect of his killing.

Body of the policeman has been handed over to his heirs after initiating proper investigation.

Earlier, in around 2010, a police inspector, Rana Parvaiz was kidnapped for ransom from Tarnol by a gang of captors who took him to Northern Areas and demanded heavy amount as ransom against his release but his family, friends, police department and his business partners could not fulfil their demand, consequently, he was gunned down. His body was not returned.