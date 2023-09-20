Senators conclude Geneva visit

ISLAMABAD: A Senate delegation led by Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has concluded a productive visit to Geneva. The delegation was invited by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to attend the World Trade Organization’s Public Forum.

The delegation comprised Senators Azam Nazeer Tarar, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah and Kamran Murtaza.

The delegation engaged in substantive discussions with high-ranking officials and visited key international organizations including the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), World Trade Organization (WTO), and International Labour Organization (ILO) Headquarters.

The delegation's focus was on advancing Pakistan's stance on the global economic agenda and promoting equitable international economic cooperation.

The Senate Secretariat says Leader of the House Senator Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of a fair international economic order and showcased Pakistan’s commitment to addressing global development challenges.

The delegation also advocated for sustainable development standards and balanced multilateral trade regimes that benefit both developed and developing nations.

Senator Dar highlighted Pakistan's potential to tap into innovation and information technology sectors for economic growth, especially through the commercialization of value-added products.

The delegation acknowledged and appreciated the valuable contributions of the international organizations towards Pakistan's development goals.

The visit included engaging discussions with Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of the World Trade Organization, Director General Daren Tang of the World Intellectual Property Organization, and Director General Gilbert F. Houngbo of the International Labour Organization.