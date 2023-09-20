Pak future lies in digital Pakistan: Umar Malik

ISLAMABAD: Umar Rehman Malik, head of Pakistan People’s Party Digital Media and son of former interior minister Rehman Malik, Tuesday said the future of Pakistan’s development lay in “Digital Pakistan”.

“Pakistan’s growth lies in a digital Pakistan but the way right wing political parties have used digital platforms for wrong and nefarious purposes in the last few years is regrettable, as they used these platforms for short-term benefits by promoting fake news, disinformation and abusing culture,” he said in an Interview with The News and Jang.

His brother Ali Rehman Malik was also present.

This is the first interview given to any media house by Umar Rehman Malik and Ali Rehman Malik after the death of their father.

Umar Malik said Digital Pakistan was also Bilawal Bhutto’s vision, under which “we want to achieve long-term goals.” “Under the visionary leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, all of us youth have to work as his hands and arms. I believe that the future belongs to the Pakistan People’s Party, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the prime minister of Pakistan to take the country towards peace and progress.

“We all need to works with unity and strengthen the hands of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to serve our country and the party,” he added.

He said the wrong use of Digital media for short-term objectiveshad been done from the digital platforms.

“The PPP will not use digital platforms for short-term purposes but for long-term objectives.

Umar Malik said Pakistan People’s Party is the guarantor of a peace, progressive and Prosperous Pakistan.

To a question, Umar Malik said he said that it is the authority of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to give the responsibility on the basis of merit and dedication with the Party and he will use whatever responsibility he assigns using his full capabilities to contribute a role for the development of Pakistan.

He said the solution to the energy and economic crisis is with the Pakistan People’s Party.

Umar Malik called for the Charter of Economy among all political parties saying that all the political forces had to adopt a consistent policy to manage the differences in the economy because “we are part of the global village and we cannot be isolated from the global community.”

He was of the view that to solve the economic crisis, a conducive business environment should be created for the local business community and the local businessmen should be empowered

He said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto brought Pakistan out of international isolation by becoming the foreign minister.

Umar Rehman Malik said Bilawal had taken charge as the youngest Foreign Minister when the country was isolated on diplomatic fronts.