No contact with PTI: PPP to contest polls on merit, says Kaira

PPP to contest polls on merit, says Kaira. The News/File

LALAMUSA: Former Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira while talking to media during his visit to the constituency has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) maintains no contact with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Political parties will compete with each other in the next elections, but they should follow PPP by maintaining decorum, and merit and not crossing boundaries.

Instead of disparaging each other, politicians should present their past achievements and propose strategies for future improvements. It’s important to analyze the current state of affairs and promote a more harmonious environment, Kaira asserted.

Kaira also commended Bilawal Bhutto for his unwavering commitment to foreign affairs during challenging times and said that Bilawal tirelessly advocated for Pakistan’s cause on the global stage.