Asif Hashmi meets Zardari, Bilawal

LAHORE: Former chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board Syed Asif Hashmi called on Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House on Tuesday. Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was also present in the meeting, which discussed various issues related to the current political situation.

Asif Hashmi lauded Asif Ali Zardari’s role as a statesman and his struggle to protect the federation while he was the president.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali Zardari paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto on the occasion of his martyrdom anniversary. President Zardari said that Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto was a brave leader who was a martyr for the country. He struggled for the restoration of Constitution and democracy in the country and rendered great sacrifices.

The killing of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto was a heinous conspiracy against the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party and democracy. Asif Ali Zardari said that the murder of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto was actually a conspiracy to end the democratic government of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.