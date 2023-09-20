PTI blasts US envoy’s meeting with Punjab IGP. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary-General Omar Ayub Khan Tuesday likened the recent meeting between US Ambassador Donald Blome and Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar to the US envoy’s rendezvous with Nazi Germany’s Reichsfürher SS Himmler in 1942.

The PTI leader, on his social media account, reacted to the meeting of Ambassador Blome, alongside American Consul-General Kristin K. Hawkins, Economics Officer Douglas Johnston, and Security Attaché Mike Diamond, with the Punjab IGP and other police officials.

Omar asked the US envoy: “Each one of the Punjab policemen and policewomen who sat across the table from you in the meeting has a long ‘rap sheet of human rights abuses that I am sure the folks on Capitol Hill would be absolutely delighted to read and commend you and your team for reaching out to meet.”

“It is just as if the US Ambassador to Nazi Germany in 1942 had gone with his team to meet Reichsfürher SS Himmler in his office and discussed issues of ‘enhancing cooperation in bilateral security matters’ and ‘policing advancements’,” he added.

The PTI secretary-general asked some hard-hitting questions from IGP Anwar: “Did you talk about the enforced disappearances and torture of PTI activists that you and your goons are carrying out as a policy tool?”

He asked: “Did you talk about the 21 PTI women prisoners held on trumped-up charges in Kot Lakhpat Jail and being repeatedly denied bail? This ties in nicely to the money given by the US government for women facilitation centers and protecting women’s rights.

“Did you elaborate on the fact that the people you mentioned in your press conference and specifically accused of leading a mob have now been ‘dry cleaned’ and that you and your subordinates now have the distinct honour of saluting them and all those who have been forced to leave PTI?” Omar asked a query.

Omar Ayub asked another question from the IGP: “Did he discuss the fact that the money given by the US government for setting up the forensic lab in Punjab has been used to suppress and contaminate evidence in the former PM Imran Khan’s assassination attempt case?

“Did you show numerous slides of raids without warrants and attacks on PTI activists and the wonton ransacking of their homes and stealing of valuables by your police goons?” he asked.

He asked the Punjab IGP: “Did he show his press conferences in which he was lying blatantly after he attacked Imran Khan’s Zaman Park house?

“Did you elaborate on the fact of how you ‘abducted’ former PM Imran Khan on August 6, 2023, without a warrant and without waiting for the Islamabad police to take him to Attock Jail instead of Adiala Jail as stipulated in the Court Order?” he raised a question.

He asked another question: “Did you show your and your other goons (Punjab Police Officers) press conferences when you lied to the nation after murdering Zille Shah?”

“Did you boast about the fact that you have arrested and jailed more than 5,500 PTI activists since May 9, 2023, on trumped-up frivolous charges (as per the record you provided to the Lahore High Court)?” he concluded.