Landikotal DHQ Hospital staff observes strike

LANDIKOTAL: Doctors, paramedics and nurses on Monday boycotted duties and staged a protest rally against the District Headquarters Hospital Medical Superintendent(MS).

The protest was led by Dr Owais Shinwari, Dr Fahim Afridi, paramedics president Mujeeb Afridi and Class-IV employees chairman Khayalmadar Shinwari. Speaking on the occasion, doctors and paramedics accused MS Dr Jamshid Sherani of corruption.

The speakers said they would not perform duties if the MS was not removed from the position. Meanwhile, hundreds of patients who had visited the hospital suffered due to the strike as they had to return without receiving any healthcare.

Residents and patients appealed to the high-ups to resolve the tussle between MS Dr Sherani and the hospital staff to provide relief to the patients. When contacted, MS Dr Jamshid Sherani said he was on a three days training in Peshawar and the protest was arranged in his absence.

He denied the charge levelled against him. He said those accusing him of corruption should go to the anti-corruption bodies and all other relevant departments with proof, if they had any.Dr Jamshid Sherani said over 12,00 patients suffered due to the strike on Monday. He said action would be taken against those found responsible for creating disturbance in the hospital.The MS said he had formally asked the KP Health Department for initiating a departmental action against those who violated the service rules and staged the strike at the hospital. He alleged that a group which was part of a mafia had tried to defame the hospital administration.