Hospital employees seek release of salaries

HANGU: The class-iv employees of the District Headquarters Hospital on Monday staged a protest against the non-payment of salaries
Dozens of lower staff members gathered and chanted slogans against the government and a private company for not releasing their pending salaries.Addressing the protesting employees, Qari Wajid, Nadeem, Abdul Jabbar, Zohaib and others said that they had not been paid their salaries for the last one year due to which their families were facing great hardships in the prevailing price-hike. They complained that it was their economic murder when they were not being paid their meagre salaries.
The employees said that the government and the private company were responsible for their woes.They said the company contractor had disappeared while the hospital authorities were employing delaying tactics to release their salaries. The protesters threatened to stage a protest sit-in outside the office of deputy commissioner if the stuck-up salaries were not paid forthwith.
LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan made a history on Monday by live telecasting the proceedings of a set of...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The funeral prayer for the martyred police constable was offered with state honours on...
KARACHI: A sessions court confirmed on Monday the interim pre-arrest bail granted to Muhammad Sharjil Goplani,...
ISLAMABAD: The syndicate meeting of the University of Poonch Rawalakot was held on Monday with Azad Jammu and Kashmir ...
PESHAWAR: A three-day Rural Youth Summit will get underway here today . A communication said the event has been...
TAKHTBHAI: Two accused were arrested in a case concerning cattle theft and stolen money was recovered from them.A...