Hospital employees seek release of salaries

HANGU: The class-iv employees of the District Headquarters Hospital on Monday staged a protest against the non-payment of salaries

Dozens of lower staff members gathered and chanted slogans against the government and a private company for not releasing their pending salaries.Addressing the protesting employees, Qari Wajid, Nadeem, Abdul Jabbar, Zohaib and others said that they had not been paid their salaries for the last one year due to which their families were facing great hardships in the prevailing price-hike. They complained that it was their economic murder when they were not being paid their meagre salaries.

The employees said that the government and the private company were responsible for their woes.They said the company contractor had disappeared while the hospital authorities were employing delaying tactics to release their salaries. The protesters threatened to stage a protest sit-in outside the office of deputy commissioner if the stuck-up salaries were not paid forthwith.