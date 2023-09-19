Riphah University organises ‘Expo Jawan’

Islamabad:Riphah International University (RIU) has organised ‘Expo Jawan’ to create awareness and promotion of modern departments of higher education among the youth.
According to the details, this expo is a unique and first of its kind education event in twin cities held here yesterday. The expo was held at a hotel, which was inaugurated by the chief guest Syeda Shafaq Hashmi (Deputy Secretary Ministry of Culture and Heritage).
On this occasion, she inspected the stalls of various departments of Riphah University and appreciated it’s the efforts for promotion of education. A large number of educational experts, intellectuals, young students and parents of the twin cities participated in the Expo Jawan and benefited from the career counselling provided by Riphah. It is pertinent to mention here that Riphah International University is one of the leading universities in Asia offering more than 148 different programs. The aim of this expo was to aware the youth to new fields and available opportunities.
