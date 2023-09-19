PIFD holds orientation ceremony

LAHORE:Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD), Lahore, organised its orientation ceremony here on Monday which was attended by all newly-admitted students.

Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Vice-Chancellor PIFD was the chief guest on the occasion. The ceremony was held to welcome newcomers and enlighten them about the rules and regulations of the PIFD.

While addressing new students, the VC advised them to focus on their studies and come up to the expectations of their parents and the institute. The chief guest hoped that the newly-admitted students would take full advantage of the opportunities and facilities provided by the PIFD.

All the faculty members and management staff were introduced to the students to make them familiar with the mechanism of the institute. A campus tour was also arranged for the students.