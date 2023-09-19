PIFD holds orientation ceremony

LAHORE:Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD), Lahore, organised its orientation ceremony here on Monday which was attended by all newly-admitted students.
Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Vice-Chancellor PIFD was the chief guest on the occasion. The ceremony was held to welcome newcomers and enlighten them about the rules and regulations of the PIFD.
While addressing new students, the VC advised them to focus on their studies and come up to the expectations of their parents and the institute. The chief guest hoped that the newly-admitted students would take full advantage of the opportunities and facilities provided by the PIFD.
All the faculty members and management staff were introduced to the students to make them familiar with the mechanism of the institute. A campus tour was also arranged for the students.
LAHORE:Continuity of elections is indeed a crucial element in ensuring the inclusivity and legitimacy of a democracy....
LAHORE:Punjab University’s Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation has launched its official website to...
LAHORE:The Virtual University announced the Spring 2023 semester results on Monday which the students can access...
LAHORE:The launch of four-year degree programme in the evening shift for the first time in 44 nursing colleges of the...
LAHORE:Bonded Labour Liberation Front Pakistan organised a photo and painting exhibition at Alhamra Arts Council, The...
LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa while taking important decisions regarding chrome removal treatment...