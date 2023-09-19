Rally protests inflation, demands withdrawal of taxes from power bills

Lahore:Office-bearers of Pakistan Jago Tehreek took out a rally on the Canal Road to protest price-hike they said was killing people. The participants in the rally were holding placards and banners and walked two kilometers on the Canal Road. Apart from provincial leaders of Jago Tehreek, a large number of men and women from the civil society also participated in the rally. They demanded that the benefits of crackdown on electricity theft should reach the consumers and that would show when people will get relief in bills. The speakers demanded withdrawal of taxes from electricity bills. Qayyum Nizami, leader of Jago Tehreek and veteran politician, Lahore president of the party Tayyab Ahmad and vice-president Tanveer Azhar Qureshi spoke on the occasion.