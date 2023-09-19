Bank robbery suspect killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE:A suspected robber involved in bank robbery incidents was killed in an encounter with CIA Iqbal Town in Batapur on Monday.

Reportedly, a team led by Inspector Majid Bashir was taking the suspect identified as Umair Butt to Batapur for identification and recovery purpose. When they reached near Jhugian Muhammad Bakhsh Saadi Road Batapur, his accomplices allegedly attacked police party. Police also retaliated. Umair received bullet injuries and died. He was involved in over 100 robbery incidents.

Two bike thieves arrested; booty seized Samanabad Police have arrested two members of a bike thieves gang. The arrested suspects identified as Azeem and Zahid were involved in theft, robbery and snatching incidents. Police have recovered pistol, bullets, three stolen bikes, five mobile phones and Rs30,000 cash from their custody. Nawankot police have arrested four members of a bike snatcher gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Hasnain Iqbal, Sultan alias Kashi, Amir and Rehman. Police also recovered pistol and bullets, Rs500,000 cash, 18 mobile phones.

Meanwhile, Naulakha Police have arrested two members of a pick-pocket gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Aqib alias Aqu and Yasir. Police also recovered four mobile phones, illegal weapons and Rs45,000 cash from their custody. The suspects would target citizens sitting in motorcycle rickshaw.

Five die in road accidents in 24 hours Around five people died, whereas 1,293 were injured in 1,225 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 680 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 613 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams. The majority (75%) involved motorbikes.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 593 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 168 pedestrians, and 537 passengers were among the victims of road traffic accidents. The statistics show that 273 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 297 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 89 in Faisalabad with 95 victims and at third Multan with 64 accidents and 65 victims.