‘Lawyers torture Lesco official in court’

LAHORE:A group of lawyers subjected an official of Lesco to severe torture on the court premises in Nankana Sahib District.

Lesco spokesman said on Monday that a lineman M Aslam came to appear in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Huma Ambrin as a witness in the electricity theft case in Nankana Circle.

At the door of the court, he added, lawyers namely M Umar Tarar, Bilal Tarar and Mansoor Ashraf surrounded the lineman and started shouting abuse as well as subjected him to worst torture and inflicted serious injuries to him.

The accused also threatened to kill the Lesco official. Meanwhile, Aslam’s colleagues who were also there called in police through helpline 15, and police personnel rescued Aslam from the clutches of the accused.

On the request of the Lesco authorities, a case has also been registered against the accused under the provisions of interference in government affairs and subjecting the official to violence.