Customs seizes smuggled betel nuts worth Rs110m

In an operation on Monday, Customs Intelligence personnel seized a staggering 88,000 kilograms of betel nuts with an estimated value of Rs110 million.

According to officials, the Director of Customs Intelligence, Karachi, received credible information about the presence of a large quantity of smuggled betel nuts, unfit for human consumption, in a warehouse situated in the SITE area of Karachi.

Following this tip-off, a raid was swiftly conducted by a Customs Intelligence team, led by the additional director and the deputy director of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation. This operation resulted in the confiscation of 88,000 kilograms of smuggled betel nuts.

Director General Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmad Chadhar lauded the successful operation of the Customs Intelligence and asked the officials to intensify their efforts to eradicate smuggling activities within the region.

Separately, the Customs Intelligence received credible information suggesting that smuggled goods were still making their way from Quetta to Karachi.

In response, the Customs Intelligence, with the assistance of Rangers and under the direct supervision of the additional director and the deputy director of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation, maintained surveillance on known smuggling routes into Karachi.

During this operation, two buses were identified and impounded during the early hours of Monday morning. This led to the discovery of a significant quantity of smuggled goods, including cigarettes, betel nuts, electronics, and fabrics, concealed within specially designed compartments. The total value of the seized goods, including the buses, is estimated to be more than Rs50 million.