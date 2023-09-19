GDA leader demands govt officers from other provinces be transferred to Sindh

Hyderabad: In its 15-year rule in Sindh, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) destroyed the province’s economy. Sindh Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PMLF) General Secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim said this while addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.

He remarked that the caretaker government in Sindh was transferring officers appointed by the government of Asif Ali Zardari from one district to another and those officers would support the PPP in the general elections. He also welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision against amendments made to the National Accountability Bureau law.

He criticised the transfer of former Hyderabad deputy commissioner Fawad Ghaffar Soomro as the District Central Karachi deputy commissioner, saying such transfers were pointless. Rahim said the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) wanted transparent elections. He demanded that officers from other provinces be transferred to Sindh to ensure transparency in the coming polls. He said the GDA and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam had agreed to eliminate the influence of the PPP in Sindh.