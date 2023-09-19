Fleeing ‘robber’ drowns in sea

A suspected robber drowned in the sea while trying to escape from police on Monday. Two suspects were looting people in the Karachi Fish Harbour area when police arrived on the scene, an official at the Docks police station said.
He added that the suspects tried to run away; however, after a chase, police caught one of them and recovered a stolen mobile from him. The other suspect jumped into the sea to evade arrest and died. His body was later found near a jetty, the official said.
The body was shifted to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for the completion of medico-legal formalities. The identity of the deceased was not confirmed immediately.
