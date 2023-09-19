Missing teenage boy found dead in water tank

A teenage boy who had been missing for two days was discovered lifeless in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area on Monday.
The deceased boy was identified as 14-year-old Farman, the son of Zaman, who had suddenly gone missing while playing two days ago, according to the police. During the search for Farman, his body was found beneath the uncovered underground water tank of Labour Square Apartments. The water inside the tank was found to be filthy, as reported by the police. Following the completion of legal formalities at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, the police handed over the body to the family.
