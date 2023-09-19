KWSC seeks reports on illegal hydrants running across city

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) on Monday directed all its executive engineers (XENs) to submit reports on all the illegal hydrant connections as well as the subsoil water situation in their respective jurisdictions to the chief engineers concerned within three days.

Over the past few days, successful operations against illegal hydrants and illegal water connections have been conducted in Jhanjhal Goth, Manghopir, Teen Hatti, Mehmoodabad and other areas with the help of the Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies.

KWSC COO Engr Asadullah Khan asked the XENs to submit reports mentioning the areas where water supply has improved after operations against illegal water hydrants. Khan issued these instructions to all the KWSC XENs during a high-level meeting he chaired. Chief Engineer Muhammad Hanif Baloch, all the XENs and the WTM were present in the meeting.

The COO instructed the officers concerned to conduct detailed inspections of their respective areas and submit complete reports on all illegal activities to the relevant chief engineers within three days.

He gave clear orders to the officers, and said that after submitting the reports, if any illegal hydrant connection, underground or any other illegal activity is found in the area of any XEN, the officer would be held responsible for it.