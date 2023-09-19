FIA arrests three for illegal money exchange

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle in Karachi arrested three suspects allegedly involved in illegal currency exchange through Hawala and Hundi. According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspects -- Abdullah, Sadiq, and Mobin -- were engaged in the business of currency exchange without a licence.

Upon the apprehension of the suspects, a significant amount of evidence was seized, including $3,200, a car, four mobile phones, and documents related to Hawala and Hundi transactions, said the spokesperson. The suspects were apprehended at a private shopping mall in Karachi, according to the spokesperson. An investigation has been initiated by the FIA.