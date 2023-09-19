 
close
Tuesday September 19, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

FIA arrests three for illegal money exchange

By Our Correspondent
September 19, 2023

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle in Karachi arrested three suspects allegedly involved in illegal currency exchange through Hawala and Hundi. According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspects -- Abdullah, Sadiq, and Mobin -- were engaged in the business of currency exchange without a licence.

Upon the apprehension of the suspects, a significant amount of evidence was seized, including $3,200, a car, four mobile phones, and documents related to Hawala and Hundi transactions, said the spokesperson. The suspects were apprehended at a private shopping mall in Karachi, according to the spokesperson. An investigation has been initiated by the FIA.