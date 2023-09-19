JI to protest today against soaring fuel, power prices

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is set to stage an all-out protest today (Tuesday) against the staggering increase in petroleum products and electricity prices, which have reached an all-time high.

Karachi JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called on the Karachiites to switch off their vehicles on the city’s roads at 5pm in protest against the exorbitant prices of petroleum products and electricity.

In his appeal to the public, he emphasised that resistance against injustice had become the only way forward for the people of Karachi. He instructed the party workers, social and political activists to ensure the smooth passage of ambulances and emergency response vehicles during the protest and to prioritise their safety.

Furthermore, Rehman explained that this protest was a response to the call made by Pakistan JI supremo Sirajul Haq. In addition to the road protests, the JI would also conduct demonstrations at 15 different locations in Karachi.

He criticised the flawed policies of previous regimes and their continuation by the caretaker government, which had greatly impacted the lives of the masses. He pointed out that the unrealistic and extraordinarily high prices of petroleum products and electricity tariffs had negatively affected businesses, industries, and daily life. He also highlighted the contrast between the ruling elite’s luxurious lifestyles, funded by taxpayers’ money, and the struggles faced by ordinary citizens.