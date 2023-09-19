Misbah opposes major changes

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq has opposed making major changes to Pakistan team combination for the World Cup, saying it could have disastrous results.

At a press conference during the trophy unveiling ceremony of the Over 40s Cricket Global Cup on Monday, Misbah candidly expressed his views about Pakistan's recent performances. He supported captain Babar Azam amidst increasing criticism of the national team's performance in the Asia Cup.

Misbah acknowledged that mistakes were made during the Asia Cup, but he remained optimistic about the team's potential. "While our performance in the Asia Cup was disappointing, it's essential to understand that cricket is a dynamic sport, and setbacks are a part of the journey. The team's confidence has been affected, but we must now focus on improving our performance," he said.

Misbah emphasised that the 228-run defeat was not solely the responsibility of the captain but a collective failure of the team. He expressed his belief in the team's resilience, saying, "We have overcome difficult situations before, and I believe this team has the potential to bounce back."

He said he was concerned about the form of spinners. "The spinners couldn't perform the way it was expected to," he said. Addressing calls for major changes in the team, Misbah cautioned against hasty decisions, noting that the current situation didn't allow for extensive alterations. "Making too many changes at this point could disrupt the team's chemistry and morale, which would be counterproductive. We need to work with the players we have and help them improve," he said.