Abbottabad inch towards victory against Karachi Blues

LAHORE: Abbottabad were set a target of 276 runs in their Hanif Mohammad Trophy match against Karachi Blues on Monday. Karachi began the day at 190-7, holding a lead of over 259 runs. They extended their innings to 207-9 before declaring, inviting Abbottabad to bat for the final innings.

Fifties from Sajjad Ali and Afaq Ahmed provided Abbottabad with a steady start, further bolstered by Khayam Khan, who contributed 61 runs before being dismissed by Saqib, who secured a three-wicket haul. At the close of day three, Abbottabad were comfortably positioned to secure victory, with a score of 246-6, trailing by just 30 runs.

Islamabad vs. Larkana:

Islamabad, who had posted a formidable 463 in their first innings, maintained their dominance by enforcing a follow-on on Larkana after they were bowled out for 208 in their first innings. Larkana commenced the third day's play at 59, having lost four crucial wickets. Although none of their batters managed to reach the 50-run mark, a collective effort propelled the team to a total of 208 before they were bowled out. Consequently, Islamabad enforced a follow-on.