Ali, Rashid win titles at Defence Day tennis event

KARACHI: Ali Khattak and Rashid Ali clinched titles at Defence Day Tennis Championship that concluded at Public School, Hyderabad, on Monday.

In the final of under-17 category, Ali Khattak beat Rashid Ali 9-7. In the final of under-13 category, Rashid Ali defeated Junaid Meher 9-7, 8-2. In an exhibition match in men's doubles category, Brig. Ejaz Hussain Ghauri and Rafi won against Lt. Col. Waqas and Major Asim 8-4.