New Zealand’s Fox wins BMW PGA Championship

WENTWORTH: New Zealand´s Ryan Fox won the BMW PGA Championship with a superb final round fightback to ruin the title dreams of rising star Ludvig Aberg at Wentworth on Sunday.

Fox began the day three shots behind overnight leader Aberg and a triple-bogey seven on the third hole appeared to have taken him out of contention.

But the 36-year-old covered his last 13 holes in eight under par for a closing 67. Fox´s 18-under-par final total gave him a one-shot victory over playing partner Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton.

"I don´t really know what to think at the moment to be honest," Fox said after his fourth DP World Tour title. "It´s not a tournament that has treated me very well in the past, although I´ve loved coming here. I don´t know what changed today but it´s pretty special to make a birdie on the last to win.

"To have a back nine like that, especially after how I started the day, it´s amazing. I played great and pretty much didn´t miss a shot from the third hole onwards." Rai missed a long eagle putt on the 18th which could have given him the title or at least forced a play-off.

World number three Jon Rahm, who had been runner-up on each of his two previous appearances at Wentworth, carded a 68 to claim fourth place on 16 under.

Sweden´s Aberg, who had been seeking successive tournament victories in just his 10th event as a professional, held a two-shot lead after 54 holes. But the 23-year-old sensation slumped to a closing 76, including two double bogeys in the space of three holes.