UK police say sex assault claim lodged against Russell Brand

LONDON: Police in London on Monday said they had received a report of alleged sexual assault, after media revelations about the British comedian and actor Russell Brand.
A joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4 television on Saturday published claims from four women of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse against Brand. Brand, 48, strongly denied the allegations, which are said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013, in a video statement released on Friday night.
He maintained that his relationships have always been “consensual”, even during a period when he admitted being “very, very promiscuous”. The Times and Sunday Times on Monday said more women had come forward to make claims about his behaviour in the early 2000s, without giving further details.
The revelations come amid criticism of how sexual assault cases are handled in the criminal justice system in the UK, as well as how media organisations have handled similar accusations of inappropriate behaviour by big-name stars.
In a short statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “On Sunday September 17, the Met received a report of a sexual assault which was alleged to have taken place in Soho in central London in 2003.
GENEVA: Nearly 30 foreign ministers from countriesin Europe and the Middle East met on the sidelines ofthe United...
PARIS: Marine heatwaves may last longer and be more intense in deeper water, potentially threatening sensitive species...
GENEVA: The rights situation in Russia has substantially worsened since Moscow´s invasion of Ukraine last year, a top...
BEIRUT: A Syrian Kurdish armed group attacked an area controlled by pro-Turkish fighters in rebel-held northern Syria...
TOKYO: More than 10 percent of Japanese people have crossed 80 years or older for the first time, new official data...
WASHINGTON: Israel´s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday urged Elon Musk to fight anti-Semitism on his X...