The Ranipur incident, where an influential Pir stands accused of sexually assaulting and torturing a ten-year-old girl, who died as a result of the abuse, is a test case for the caretaker home minister of Sindh.

The post mortem has been carried out and if the police still fail to make headway, it is the provincial home minister of the province who must take responsibility as he is now in charge of the police and other law-enforcement agencies in the province. He must ensure that justice is done.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore