The damage from the climate crisis is visible around the globe. Much needs to be done in order to address climate-related challenges, including increasing energy efficiency, containing urban sprawl, managing natural resources in a sustainable manner, and preserving biodiversity. Many people are still completely unaware of the climate challenges being faced by the country so there is a dire need to educate and sensitize them about climate change. The environmental authorities and education institutes need to focus on research and development in order to come up with environmentally-friendly solutions to our problems.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad