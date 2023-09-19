 
Tuesday September 19, 2023
Newspost

Climate crisis

September 19, 2023

The damage from the climate crisis is visible around the globe. Much needs to be done in order to address climate-related challenges, including increasing energy efficiency, containing urban sprawl, managing natural resources in a sustainable manner, and preserving biodiversity. Many people are still completely unaware of the climate challenges being faced by the country so there is a dire need to educate and sensitize them about climate change. The environmental authorities and education institutes need to focus on research and development in order to come up with environmentally-friendly solutions to our problems.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad