PTI appeals to CJP Take suo motu notice of workers’ enforced disappearances

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee Monday made an appeal to the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take suo motu notice of the ‘enforced disappearances’ of the party loyalists and other missing persons in the country and ensure their immediate recovery.

The committee held detained discussion on the issue of enforced disappearances of the PTI workers, officials, ticket holders and their families in its meeting and the participations in the forum pleaded that Article 10-A of the Constitution gives every citizen the fundamental right to a fair trial. The participants said there was absolutely no space for enforced disappearance of citizens or extra-judicial measures against citizens in a state, where the constitution and law were supreme.

The meeting said that at present the constitution and laws were completely suspended in Pakistan and the law of the jungle was in force, adding that enforced disappearances and extra-judicial tactics were being used by the state machinery to crush the PTI.

They said that enforced disappearance or illegal detention of the PTI workers and leaders had become a routine, as the courts had completely failed in recovering the PTI workers and leaders and stopping extra-judicial actions of the state machinery.

The participants claimed that after Zahoor Mashwani and Sadaqat Abbasi, now Usman Dar had been disappeared and no one knows about his whereabouts despite passage of several days. They added that PTI South Punjab President Senator Aun Abbas Buppi was only brought before the public after he made the announcement of quitting the PTI.

They appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to immediately take notice of the worst situation for supremacy of the fundamental human and constitutional rights and the rule of law in the country.