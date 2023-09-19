FPSC announces CSS written exam results 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Monday took to its social media to announce the written examination results for CSS 2023. The result list includes the names and roll numbers of the successful candidates.

The aspirants who had qualified for the written examination will get the medical exam, psychological assessment and Viva Voce in the upcoming days. According to the details, twenty-eight thousand and twenty-four (28,024) candidates applied for this year’s written exam.

Less than half of the applicants physically participated in the exams. But only three hundred and ninety-eight (398) contenders could pass the exam. Furthermore, the FPSC announced that the results of rejected applicants should remain withheld as per Rule 16 (6) of CSS Competitive Examination Rules, 2019.

The results list shows the details of three hundred and ninety-eight successful applicants. It means only 3.06 percent of aspirants made it to the next round. Among the successful candidates are Amara Arif Baloch, Baisarat Iqbal, Daniyal Muhammad Hasan, Hamza bin Waqar, Khawar Mahmood, Muhammad Abdullah Khan, Muhammad Daniyal Khaliq, Muhammad Hazifa Aurangzeb Mughal, Taqwa Khan, Tobiah Sana, Abdul Muneem.