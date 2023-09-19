175 more meters disconnected in Punjab, KP, ICT over gas theft

LAHORE: Continuing crackdown on gas pilferers, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Monday conducted raids in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad and disconnecting another 175 connections while imposing fine of Rs2.2 million.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 11 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections while fine of Rs7 lakh was imposed on account of gas theft. In Rawalpindi, the regional team disconnected 17 gas connections. SNGPL’s team in Mardan disconnected six gas connections on illegal use of gas.

In Sialkot, the company disconnected seven connections on use of compressor and one on illegal extension. Sixteen gas connections were disconnected in Sargodha on illegal use of gas while fine of Rs123,145 was also imposed on gas pilferers. The regional team in Gujranwala disconnected 31 connections on illegal use of gas while an FIR was also lodged against gas theft. The region also imposed fine of Rs819,000 for gas theft.

In Gujrat, the SNGPL imposed fine of Rs80,000 for gas theft. The company disconnected six connections over illegal use of gas in Islamabad. In Sahiwal, five connections were disconnected over illegal extension. The regional team in Faisalabad disconnected 28 connections for gas theft while imposing fine of Rs140,000.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 10 connections for illegal use of gas while lodging three FIRs and arresting two persons for gas theft. In Bahwalpur, the regional team disconnected 12 connections over use of compressor while another eight for gas theft. The company disconnected nine connections over use or compressor while another five for illegal use of gas. In Sheikhupura, two connections were disconnected over faulty meter.