Rabbani expresses indignation over foreign envoys meetings with politicians

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani on Monday expressed his strong annoyance over foreign diplomats meetings with the political parties, terming it interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan.

He said the caretaker government has failed to protect the country’s already under siege sovereignty. The veteran politician demanded the Senate session be immediately summoned, where the attacks on the country’s sovereignty, amongst other issues are taken up. “Western capitals are continually interfering in the internal affairs of Pakistan, which is not limited to holding elections,” he said.

Rabbani said the diplomats in Islamabad visit any institution, facility or business concern and dwell at length on the economic and political situation in the country. He said now the diplomats have expressed desire to visit the offices of political parties, adding that it seems the days of the “Raj” have returned.