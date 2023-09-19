LHC moved against arrest of Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Monday challenging the arrest of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, his nephew Sheikh Shakir and servants.

Making the federation of Pakistan, the government of Punjab, IG Punjab and others as respondents, Sheikh Aamer Shafiq, nephew of Sh Rashid, in his petition, argued that police personnel whisked away the veteran politician and others without any arrest warrants and shifted them to an undisclosed location where they had been kept in illegal confinement

He further said that despite repeated contacts with the police, the latter were not providing information about the detainees. An interesting thing is that those picked up by the police neither had any case registered against them nor were they wanted in connection with any investigation, read the petition

It was further stated that Shakir had nothing to do with politics. He is a trader but still he was picked up, read the petition. Furthermore, the petitioner said that this act by the police was a violation of articles 4 9 10 15 and 14A of the Constitution.

It was prayed to the court to order the police to produce detainees in the court and set them free. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was arrested by police on Sunday evening. According to his lawyer, Sardar Raziq Khan, men clad in plain clothes arrested Sh Rashid from his residence claiming that the former interior minister had been moved to an undisclosed location.