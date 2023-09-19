Discrepancies highlighted in recruitments of Punjab prison dept

LAHORE: In view of several complaints regarding alleged discrepancies in the paper marking and those displayed on the website in the Central Testing Services (CTS) exam for recruitment in the Prisons Department in Sahiwal and DG Khan regions, IG Prison Punjab Mian Farooq Nazir has constituted a committee to fix responsibility against the delinquent officers or officials for disciplinary action.

Amidst allegations of awarding postings after receiving financial gratifications, the complainants drew authorities’ attention towards glaring anomalies in the marks awarded in papers and those displayed on the CTS website for recruitment against Warders/ Lady Warder Posts.

According to the CTS results available with The News, many candidates who had secured 26, 26, 36, 29 or had failed were allegedly posted as Warders/ Lady Warders.

The sources claimed that at least 46 candidates who had not passed the CTS exam were recruited on the recommendation of the committee consisting of the deputy secretary Home Deptt and DIG Prisons, Punjab. The candidates who had secured good marks in CTS were given the lowest marks in the interview, furthermore, their names were not included in the final merit list, it was alleged.

The affectees while talking to The News, alleged that merit was violated during recruitment and they demanded from ACS Home department, IG Punjab, ACE Punjab and NAB to take action against those responsible.

Talking to The News, IG Prison Farooq Nazir said that a review of the results is in process. Though the jobs were given on purely merit, but the department has received complaints (IG Complaint cell 0923988-0326) and we will redress them in the next two days. He further added that the department will take action against officials found involved in anomalies. According to him, in four out of eight regions, the process has been completed. According to him, 90 per cent of the candidates who have been recruited had secured more than 800 marks in matriculation.