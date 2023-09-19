MoU signed for medical facilities to cops

LAHORE: Officials of Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation visited the Central Police Office and inked an MoU with Punjab Police to provide medical facilities to police personnel. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and President Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation Abdul Majeed signed the MoU.

According to the MoU, an agreement was reached to provide free medical facilities to the police personnel at Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation Hospital in the Fatehgarh area in City.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the families of police martyrs and ghazis would be provided absolutely free treatment facilities. Free emergency treatment and OPD treatment facilities will be provided to police personnel. Dr Usman Anwar further said that 30 percent discount would be given to the serving police employees for the treatment of various diseases, 50 percent discount to policemen on tests for various diseases while 100 percent free treatment will be provided to policemen through health card. IG Punjab said that medical camps would be organised in different districts with the collaboration of Punjab Police and Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation. Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation President Abdul Majeed said that the services of Punjab Police in maintaining law and order in the society and protecting the life and properties of the citizens are commendable, that is why his organisation has signed this MoU to contribute to the welfare of the police employees.

Health camp: On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, a one-day health and screening camp for hearing and speech-impaired children of police employees in collaboration with Punjab Police & SADA Foundation will be held today (Tuesday) at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines, in which hearing and speech-impaired children will be examined and hearing aids will be provided.