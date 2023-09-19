World Cultural Festival begins on Sept 29 in Washington

A moment captured from a World Cultural Festival. — World Cultural Festival/File

WASHINGTON, DC: Pakistan’s rich and diverse culture will be displayed at the prestigious World Cultural Festival 2023, set to be held at The National Mall in Washington, DC from September 29 to October 2, 2023.

The Pakistani performance at the World Cultural Festival (WCF) will be a proud celebration of the nation’s rich folk culture, led by the renowned choreographer, Wahab Shah, and his exceptionally talented team of performers.

Adding to the allure of this performance is a mesmerising Sufi and folk-inspired musical track produced by the distinguished music producer Ali Mustafa. This captivating composition is further enhanced with profound Sufi poetry and costume signature design con-tributed by Yousuf Bashir Qureshi. The event will bring together more than 500,000 participants, including world leaders, all uniting under the theme of “One World Family”. This is a unique opportunity to counter prevailing narratives and showcase the vibrant heart of Pakistan amid various challeng-es. The World Cultural Festival transcends the boundaries of a conventional concert and represents a milestone in the global movement towards harmony, illustrating what becomes possible when the world unites as one family. It serves as an invitation to participate actively in building a world that embodies a global family. Earlier, during the third edition of the World Cultural Festival held in 2016 in India’s New Delhi, Pakistan’s performance received widespread acclaim that brought people to their feet in joy.