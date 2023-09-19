NAB to devise strategy after SC issues detailed verdict

This undated handout picture, available on the official website, shows the headquarters of the National Accountability Bureau, Islamabad. — NAB website

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to wait for SC detailed judgment on the NAB amendment case to formulate its future line of action.

The NAB meeting was held with its Chairman Lt General (R) Nazir Ahmad in the chair on Monday in which the Prosecution Division of the NAB briefed on the decision of the Supreme Court on the NAB amendments.

Though no official word was available of the meeting but the sources in the NAB said it was consultative meeting in which the Prosecution Division of the NAB briefed the NAB chairman on the Friday’s decision of the Supreme Court. Sources said it was decided in the meeting to wait for the SC detailed judgment to formulate the NAB’s future line of action.