Paramedics in KP announce protest campaign

PESHAWAR: Paramedics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have decided to launch a series of protests to address their grievances, including the issue of their promotions.

The Provincial Paramedical Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a meeting, led by provincial president Sharafatullah Yusufzai, unveiled a protest schedule in response to pressing concerns.

They expressed concern over the appointment of a lady doctor as registrar in the Faculty of Paramedical and Allied Health Sciences, delays in paramedics’ promotions, and alleged illegal activities by the Healthcare Commission.

The paramedics opposed the appointment of the lady doctor, called it illegal, and threatened to launch protests if the decision was not revoked. They also raised the issue of delayed promotions, resulting in the retirement of senior paramedics without due benefits. The Association also condemned the Healthcare Commission for alleged illegal raids on first-aid centres and attempts for bribery during unauthorised inspections.

The paramedics announced to halt patient examinations in certain hospitals from September 18, 2023.To assert their demands, the Provincial Paramedical Association of KP has announced a protest schedule starting from September 26, including boycott of province-wide campaigns, including NID and SNID. They said strikes had also been planned in Mardan, Hazara, Kohat, Malakand, and Bannu, DI Khan divisions throughout October.

Meanwhile, the Paramedical Association, Mardan chapter, also announced a boycott of the polio campaign and all training activities, according to a press statement.The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Fazal Qayyum, president of Paramedical Association Mardan, and attended by Samiur Rahman, general secretary, and other office-bearers. The meeting said the government and the health department had treated paramedics unfairly instead of addressing their issues.