Gas theft crackdown: Hosiery factory caught stealing gas in Lahore

LAHORE: In a major development, a team of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Lahore region caught a hosiery factory stealing gas through a direct bypass.

According to a spokesperson for the gas utility, the factory had also installed compressors to steal gas in huge quantities. Two persons were arrested by the police from the spot.

Also, the SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad during which another 211 supply lines were disconnected while a fine of Rs2.8 million was imposed on gas pilferers.

In Peshawar, the company cut off 33 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections while a fine of Rs4 lakh was imposed on the gas thieves.

In Rawalpindi, the regional team disconnected two gas connections. SNGPL’s team in Mardan disconnected three gas connections. Abbottabad’s regional team also disconnected one connection over illegal use of gas. In Sialkot, the company disconnected seven connections over use of compressor.

The regional team also imposed Rs1.4 million over gas theft. Five gas connections were disconnected in Sargodha over illegal use of gas. The regional team in Gujranwala disconnected 12 connections over illegal use of gas and imposed Rs84,000 fine.

In Gujrat, the SNGPL disconnected seven connections over illegal use of gas while another one was cut off over the use of compressor. The company disconnected two connections over illegal use of gas.

In Sahiwal, six meters were disconnected over illegal use of gas. The regional team in Faisalabad disconnected 40 connections for gas theft.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected two connections over meter tampering and use of fake meter; one on illegal extension; and five connections on illegal use of gas for commercial purposes.

The team also imposed Rs9 lakh fine over gas theft. In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected 15 connections over the use of compressor, while another five were cut off for gas theft.

The company disconnected 20 connections over the use of compressor, and another 31 over illegal use of gas. The region also imposed fine of Rs49,000 on gas theft in Multan.

In Sheikhupura, seven connections were disconnected on meter tampering while another six were disconnected over illegal extension.