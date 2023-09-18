KP govt yet to release Rs800m for BRT

PESHAWAR: The KP caretaker government has not entertained the request of Transport Department to release the pending Rs800 million for the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) service.
“The BRT receives Rs400 million every month from the government. However, the funds for the months of May and June are pending,” the spokesperson for the TransPeshawar, Saddaf Kamil, told The News.
She said the Transport Department had taken up the Rs800 million pending amount issue with the relevant departments.
The government was disbursing the funds on a regular basis after these two months, she added.
Another official of the BRT said the Transport Department had taken up the issue with the Finance Department for the release of Rs800 million amount to clear the outstanding amount of contractors.
The official said the Transport Department had sent a letter to the Finance Department to this effect.
