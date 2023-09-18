‘Pakistan, Afghanistan should work for common goals’

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has written a reply letter to Afghanistan’s Interim Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hasan Akhund.

In the letter, the prime minister said, “Pakistan has close fraternal relations with Afghanistan as we are neighbours and brothers.” He said Pakistan-Afghanistan relations are rooted in religion, culture and history. He said Pakistan is determined to further strengthen bilateral political, security and economic relations with Afghanistan.

The letter said that increasing regional trade and connectivity is essential for the prosperity of Pak-Afghan people and added, “We should work together to achieve the common goals of both the countries.”

Diplomatic sources said the Afghan prime minister had written a congratulatory letter to Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on assuming the post of caretaker prime minister.

According to diplomatic sources, the caretaker prime minister thanked Mulla Muhammad Hasan Akhund for his congratulatory letter.