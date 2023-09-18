Kakar leaves for US to attend UNGA session

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar while speaking with the media. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Sunday proceeded on a five-day official visit to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.



The prime minister will meet global leaders on the sidelines of the session, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The caretaker prime minister will also attend an important conference on climate change, interact with international media and visit prominent US think tanks.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Affairs Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti left for China on a four-day visit to represent Pakistan at the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum 2023.

The three-day conference is scheduled to take place in Lianyungang, Jiangsu, province, China. As many as 400 representatives from 50 different countries were participating in the conference. The minister is visiting on the invitation of the Chinese government.