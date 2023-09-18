Woman set ablaze by in-laws

LAHORE:A 23-year-old woman sustained burns when her in-laws sprinkled kerosene oil on her and set her on fire in the limits of Ichhra police on Sunday.

The victim identified as Faiza, a resident of Rahri Wala Chowk, Ichhra, was set on fire by her in-laws after a domestic dispute. The police shifted the injured woman to hospital, arrested her husband Asad and mother-in-law Uzma. The condition of the victim was said to be precarious.

4,321 cases registered against beggars

Lahore police registered 4,321 cases under Anti-Beggary Act during the current year. During the operations, 4,438 male and 140 female beggars were arrested. At least 1,143 beggars were arrested by City Division, 712 by Cantt, 646 by Civil Lines, 702 by Sadar Division, 957 by Model Town and 481 beggars were arrested by Iqbal Town Division. Around 63 facilitators of beggars were also detained.

Two men found dead

Two men were found dead in different area in the City on Sunday. An unidentified man found unconscious in the Ichhra police area, died in the hospital during treatment. A 45-year-old man was found dead near Badami Bagh Gate No 3. The identity of the two victims was yet to be ascertained. The bodies were removed to the mortuary.