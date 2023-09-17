SCCI rejects hike in fuel prices

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday rejected the unprecedented increase in fuel prices and termed it detrimental to the country’s economy, businesses and industries.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, acting president of the SCCI, in a statement said the unprecedented hike in prices of petroleum products would bring a new storm of inflation that would adversely affect the business community and the masses.

Urging the interim government to withdraw the massive hike in fuel prices in the best interest of the national economy, businesses and industries, he warned that the traders would have no other options but to launch an agitation against it.

Criticising the government’s policies, Ijaz Afridi said the business community had pinned high hopes from caretakers that they would take measures to put the economy on the right track but it also endorsed the steps of the previous coalition government.

He asked the interim government to review its policies and initiate consultation with chambers and relevant stakeholders to revive the crippling national economy.

The SCCI acting chief said the inflation-hit business community and people had already protested against inflation and the new hike in oil prices would increase alienation among the people and business community.

Ijaz Afridi urged civil and military leadership to play their proactive role in putting the national economy on the right track.